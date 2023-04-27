Cde Farawo declared liberation war hero

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has conferred liberation war hero status on the late Cde David “Demo Tichatonga” Farawo who died yesterday.

Zanu PF Secretary General Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wrote to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, advising him of the development.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa has conferred liberation war hero status on the late Cde David Farawo who died on April 26, 2023 and will be buried at the Provincial Heroes Acre in Mutare.

“The family can be contacted through our Manicaland provincial office. I shall be grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to the family. He is from Manicaland province,” he said.

Son to the late liberation war hero, Zimbabwe National Parks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo, described his father as a hard worker.

“He was a perfectionist. He really wanted the best for us and would always push us.

“He wanted us to be educated because he always said he failed to get an opportunity to go to school. That is why he invested more in ensuring that we are educated as he believed in fighting ignorance and poverty,” he said.