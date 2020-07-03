CDC updates symptoms for COVID-19

Lindsay Bramson

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – When it comes to the coronavirus, the CDC said there are additional symptoms you want to be on the lookout for, and the updated list is especially important for parents.

For months we have been told to pay close attention to a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Now the CDC said what might feel like a little summer cold could actually be COVID-19 in adults and children.

“Now I feel like I’m constantly going to be over-analyzing,” said Jamie Wolanski, the mother of two young girls.

Health officials said it’s important for parents like Wolanski to pay attention to even the mildest symptoms. This includes runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

“The thought of them going out and just getting a common cold, I’m going to be panicking wondering if I have to go get my child tested,” said Wolanski.

“We’re testing very widely today, and the more we know, the better we will all feel,” said Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Doctors said while COVID-19 isn’t affecting young children to the extent it has some adults, these new symptoms could be contagious and even more harmful if someone with a compromised immune system catches it.

“We’re all in this together. We’re all trying to figure out how to do the best thing for our families today,” said Wolanski. “It just feels like there’s a lot to be really nervous about right now.”

Health experts said even if you think it’s just a cold, it’s not a bad idea to pick up the phone and call your doctor.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.-NEWS4Nashville