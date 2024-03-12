CCVLS challenges youth to complement Government’s efforts in achieving Vision 2030

Apex Council for Children of war veterans of the liberation struggle Pardon Mangwende responds to questions from the media while Tinayo Nyika Kangai follows in Harare :- Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

APEX Council for Children of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle (CCVLS) has challenged youth to work hard to complement the Government’s effort in achieving Vision 2030.

President Mnangagwa has reiterated the need for Zimbabwe to increase production and productivity across all sectors, to ensure the achievement of set targets and goals.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, CCVLS chairman, Cde Pardon Mangwende said the nation expects the youth to be goal-driven, focused and hard-working.

“I challenge the youth to find space within the agriculture value chain to increase production and productivity across the agro-industries. The ongoing modernisation and mechanisation initiatives being undertaken by the Second Republic must see us increasing our capacity to feed ourselves and contributing to ending hunger on the African continent. Those in the mining sector must work hard to transform the economy and realise the goals set by the Government,” said Cde Mangwende.

Cde Mangwende said the Independence being enjoyed today should not be taken for granted as it did not come on a silver platter but rather from supreme sacrifices paid by the gallant sons and daughters.

“Let it never be forgotten that this freedom we now enjoy, was a sum total of personal and collective sacrifices cemented by the blood and sweat of the brave sons and daughters of the soil who subordinated their own aspirations for the betterment of the lives of all of us. The youth, as the vanguard and future of our nation, should be keen to emulate the youth of the 1960s and 70s, whose vision and sacrifice yielded the independence and sovereignty we enjoy today,” said Cde Mangwende.

He called upon Children of the War Veterans to visit their offices at Batanai Gardens to access funds for projects.

Cde Mangwande was accompanied by CCVLS secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Tinayo Nyika Kangai son of the late national hero Cde Kumbirai Kangai.

Speaking at the same press conference Cde Kangai said the United States of America and her Western allies will never want the youth to be emancipated economically.

“The country is yet to attain economic emancipation, so it is the youth who should fight to become economically emancipated.

“Wealth should be in your hands. We must be prepared to sacrifice our time, our lives, and everything that we have in order to emancipate ourselves economically,” he said.

Cde Kangai also denounced the continued existence of the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

“(CCVLS adds its voice to the growing condemnation of the continued existence of the illegal United States (US) sanctions imposed on the leadership of Zimbabwe,” Cde Kangai.