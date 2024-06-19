CCC’s interim leader trashes Chamisa

Zimpapers Politics Hub

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Professor Welshman Ncube has said the party’s national council has resolved to “reconstitute the party after it had swayed from its principles” under Mr Nelson Chamisa’s leadership.

The national council meeting taking place in Harare said the former leader stifled internal democracy by declaring himself as the only one with a legitimate position while everyone else was a ‘change champion’.

Ncube said as a council, they were aware of Senator Sengezo Tshabangu’s undertakings during recalls as he was operating under “strategic ambiguity”.

More to follow