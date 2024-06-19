  • Today Wed, 19 Jun 2024

CCC’s interim leader trashes Chamisa

CCC’s interim leader trashes Chamisa Professor Welshman Ncube

Zimpapers Politics Hub
Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Professor Welshman Ncube has said the party’s national council has resolved to “reconstitute the party after it had swayed from its principles” under Mr Nelson Chamisa’s leadership.
The national council meeting taking place in Harare said the former leader stifled internal democracy by declaring himself as the only one with a legitimate position while everyone else was a ‘change champion’.
Ncube said as a council, they were aware of Senator Sengezo Tshabangu’s undertakings during recalls as he was operating under “strategic ambiguity”.
More to follow

You Might Also Like

/
  • Very cold morning anticipated tomorrow National

    Very cold morning anticipated tomorrow

    Precious Manomano Herald Reporter Very low temperatures (below 5-degrees Celsius) are anticipated tomorrow morning in northern parts of Matabeleland South, southern areas of Matabelaland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, southern districts of Mashonaland East and much of Manicaland. In a statement, the Meteorological Services Department said other areas should record temperatures of between 5-10 […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments