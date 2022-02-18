Tendai Biti law chambers’ clerk on fresh charges

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A legal clerk at Tendai Biti Law chambers is expected to appear in court on two fresh charges of fraud.

Constantine Chaza (53) is facing allegations of forging documents.

On the first count, it is alleged that on Fabruary 26, 2020 and at the High Court in Harare, the accused person made a misrepresentation to the court by tendering a fake special power of attorney from Eliot Rogers in the matter in which the complainant, Tendai Mashamhanda was the other party.

The court acted upon the misrepresentation and allowed the accused to file the papers.

The matter came to light when Mashamhanda managed to contact Eliot Rogers in the United Kingdom who denied giving accused the said special power of attorney and matter was reported to the police.

The special power of attorney tendered by Chaza was subjected to CID Forensic Laboratory for analysis together with other documents where Rogers signed and it was discovered that the documents were not signed

Both the special power of attorney and the report by the forensic expert where tendered before the court as exhibits.

On the second count, it is alleged that on October 18, 2021 and at the High Court in Harare, Chaza tendered a fake special power of attorney allegedly from Rogers in the matter HC 5633/2021.

It is alleged that the matter came to light when complainant noted that the signature on the special power of attorney dated September 27, 2015 was different from the signature by Rogers on an affidavit done on October 7, 2014 and a report was made to the police.

Investigations revealed that the two signatures on the said documents were not authored by the same person.

Chaza was arrested on February 17, at the High Court.

The complainant in this matter is Piwayi Chiutsi.

Chaza is currently on $5000 bail on perjury charges after filing a false statement under oath at the same High Court.