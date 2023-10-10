CCC recalls 15 legislators

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has today (Tuesday) informed the House of the recall of 15 legislators elected on a Citizens Coalition for Change ticket during the August 23 harmonised elections after they ceased to be members of the opposition party.

Advocate Mudenda told the House that Parliament had been informed of the recall by the CCC interim Secretary General Mr Sengezo Tshabangu last week and has since informed President Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the existence of the vacancies.