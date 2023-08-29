CCC losing candidate remanded in custody

Patrick Cheza, who handed himself to the police at the weekend while in the company of his lawyer, allegedly assaulted Deputy Minister Rwodzi after her son George Chengetai Rwodzi was involved in an accident with a vehicle belonging to Cheza.

Crime Reporter

Chirumanzu constituency losing CCC candidate Patrick Cheza, who allegedly assaulted Zanu PF legislator and Deputy Minister Cde Barbra Rwodzi last Thursday following an argument over an accident along Chaka-Charandura Road in Chirumhanzu, appeared at the Gweru Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to Thursday for his bail ruling.

After the accident, George Rwodzi phoned his mother, who went to the scene where she also met Cheza who was in the company of some CCC members.

An argument ensued resulting in Cde Rwodzi being allegedly assaulted.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

George Rwodzi was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle driven by John Bata, along Chaka-Charandura dust road, Chirumhanzu on August 24 at around 12.45 pm.

The collision occurred as both vehicles approached Njiva curve in the Gonawapotera area.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Cheza later made a police report on the accident while Cde Rwodzi filed an assault report.

Patrick Cheza handed himself to the police while in the company of his lawyer, Mr Esau Mandipa, on Sunday.