CCC leader raps Chamisa, ready to work with Zanu PF

Gibson Nyikadzino and Remember Deketeke

CCC interim leader, Professor Welshman Ncube, yesterday said the damage former party leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, inflicted on the opposition outfit is unquantifiable and they are now ready to work with the ruling Zanu PF party for the development of the country.

Addressing the media at a CCC national council meeting in Harare yesterday, Prof Ncube reiterated the council’s resolution that Mr Chamisa had deviated from the party’s founding principles.

Prof Ncube said after CCC parliamentarians were recalled through a process initiated by Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, they were now working to reconstitute the movement to cater for everyone’s interests.

He affirmed that Sen Tshabangu was indeed in the CCC’s top hierarchy, contrary to attempts by some in the party to disown him.

“We acknowledge that contrary to what some of us have said in the past that we didn’t know Senator Tshabangu, we did. He was a member of the national executive and national council. He attended the fateful meeting of January 22, 2022, but he was not secretary general. He assumed that position under strategic ambiguity.

“Our competitive advantage in electoral terms relates to who we are as agents of democratic change. Not just in terms of what we say, but also in terms of what we do,” he added.

“The damage is there. But the biggest damage is how far back this period (under Chamisa) has taken us in the struggle for a democratic alternative.

Prof Ncube said the party was ready to engage the Government and Zanu PF to strengthen national institutions in the interest of the citizens and not to pursue selfish interests as exemplified by Mr Chamisa.

“It will be years and years before we can restore the agenda that the opposition is a democratic alternative to Zanu PF. We are not underestimating the task that faces us. It is huge. The damage is huge. This council has made a call that whatever it takes, we must be understood that the ideals of the liberation struggle are upheld,” said Prof Ncube.

The meeting was attended by officials elected at the 2019 Gweru Congress of the MDC-Alliance who included vice president Mrs Lynette Karenyi-Kore, national chairman Mr Sessel Zvidzai, secretary-general Mr Chalton Hwende.

Other members present were Harare Mayor Mr Jacob Mafume, Glen View North parliamentarian Mr Happymore Chidziva and Marondera Central legislator, Mr Caston Matewu.