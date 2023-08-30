CCC implicated in 34 acts of violence

The CCC party allegedly went on an orgy of violence mainly targeting Zanu PF party supporters and officials across all the country’s 10 provinces.

Herald Reporter

IN the months leading up to, during, and after the 23 August harmonised elections, Mr Nelson Chamisa’s CCC has been implicated in at least 34 acts of political violence around the country, and they are reportedly planning more in the wake of President Mnangagwa’s victory, The Herald can report.

According to a document seen by The Herald, since the beginning of this year, CCC committed at least 34 cases of violence across the country.

The CCC party allegedly went on an orgy of violence mainly targeting Zanu PF party supporters and officials across all the country’s 10 provinces.

Notably, most of the heinous crimes, mostly of arson, vandalism and attempted murder, were committed in Harare Metropolitan and Manicaland Provinces.

In most of the cases, several ruling party supporters were either left battling for life or nursing injuries.

In Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, CCC activist Lehlohonolo Magabo, on June 7 reportedly attacked a Zanu PF supporter with an axe for wearing a Zanu PF campaign T-shirt at Sea Water Sports Bar in Magwegwe West, Bulawayo.

Magabo appeared before a Western Commonage Magistrate court on June 20 where the case was postponed to August 10 as the prosecution pleaded for more time to conclude investigations.

Another CCC activist Noah Mushinge reportedly stabbed Francis Mpofu accusing him of voting for Zanu PF and he is still in police custody.

CCC’s thuggish behaviour was mainly evident in Harare where at least seven cases of politically-motivated violence were reported.

In May, four (CCC) members namely; Noel Rungano, Didymus Bhande, Francis Nyamukondiwa and Phillip Chikeya from Epworth assaulted Zanu PF member Pride Lucias.

The gang was arrested and released on $50 000 bail each.

Three CCC youths were in July arrested in Chitungwiza North Constituency for attacking 10 Zanu PF members. The three were part of 40 CCC youths who attacked their Zanu PF counterparts.

The three are alleged to have been part of the attack which ensued after Zanu PF’s campaign material was shredded by CCC members.

The case has since been transferred from ZRP Chitungwiza to ZRP Harare Central CID Law and Order section where the trio is currently detained.

This August, five CCC activists in three vehicles allegedly assaulted Zanu PF candidate for Sunningdale, ward 10, Cde Cyril Nyauchi and also torched his Toyota Spacio and went away with US$10 000.

The case is, however, still under investigation after a report was made at Braeside Police Station.

Manicaland Province also topped the list with at least 10 cases of political violence having been reported since the beginning of this year.

Recently, a house belonging to Farai Shumbamhini, a security officer in Mutare’s Dangamvura suburb was attacked by suspected CCC supporters just after midnight.

Mr Shumbamhini lives in the same neighbourhood with a senior CCC official Ms Sophia Gwasira.

A businessman, only identified as Mr Marisa, was also allegedly part of a team that was mobilising for violence in the aftermath of a CCC loss.

Back in April , CCC members attacked Zanu PF member Cde Christopher Murimba who sustained mouth, leg and genital injuries.

The CCC members include Clayton Chaza and Anthony Chaza who are siblings from ward 24 in Makoni North constituency.

The Chaza brothers are still at large and an assault case was opened against them.

This month, five Zanu PF youths were attacked by CCC security personnel as they were passing by the Sport Oval Ground in Mutare.

Two out of the five namely, Nelson Tochiona and Munashe Maradza, were temporarily held hostage while the other three escaped.

The duo was accused of removing CCC posters and they sustained injuries on the face and arms.

This case was reported at ZRP Sakubva under RRB5603698 and no arrests were made.

Several other acts of political violence were reported during the period under review in Manicaland and others are still before the courts while others resulted in convictions.

In Mashonaland Central, four suspected CCC activists, namely, Chinyani ward 11 candidate, Honour Mpofu, Chomi Katambarare, Criswell Shambo, and Never Chigayo, stoned Zanu PF District Chairperson, Tony Jasi’s house in Kujogo village under Chief Chiweshe.

In July, CCC activist Godfrey Chidawu verbally assaulted Mutata village head, Everisto Chidembo following a land dispute where Chief Chipuriro (Clever Mashiki) ordered Chidawu to vacate a communal piece of land which he occupied in Mutata village in ward 7.

In Mashonaland East, two CCC activists; Taurai Befura and Dennis Chiradza assaulted Zanu PF Marondera DCC secretary for indigenisation Stephen Musengenyi during a soccer tournament in Hwedza North Constituency.

The case was reported at ZRP St Alberts Post on the same date, and no arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, six CCC members led by Simbarashe Kunaka attacked two Zanu PF members namely; Maxwell Mavhunga and Logias Mavhunga in Dzanga Village, Goromonzi in Mashonaland East.

In Mashonaland West, 40 CCC activists led by Cathrine Togora in July gate-crashed and destroyed windows of a house belonging to Zanu PF, Kubatana cell chairperson, Claudius Musendani, and assaulted him in Chikangwe.

The group was mobilising for Mr Chamisa’s rally when they passed through Musendani’s homestead and saw him wearing Zanu PF regalia.

The case was reported at ZRP Karoi on 29 July and investigations are underway.

In Matabeleland North, two CCC members – Sylvester Ngenda and one only identified as Gift attacked a Zanu PF card carrying and campaign team member, Cde Soliwe Shoko, in a bushy area.

Preliminary investigations established that Cde Shoko was assaulted all over her back and was hit on the head with a log.

Cde Shoko reported the incident at Matetsi police station. However, no arrests have been made as yet.

In the Midlands Province, DCC Gokwe North Secretary for Production and Labour Cde Shylet Hatina and Mtora Urban District chairman Cde Temba Motsi were attacked by CCC activists at Nembudziya High School in February.

Cde Motsi suffered a fractured arm and Cde Hatina suffered severe body bruises.

One of the accused, Manatsa was convicted and sentenced to 36 months in prison by Gokwe Magistrate, Honest Musiiwa, of which 10 months were suspended.

In February, Zanu PF Tsungai District Chairman Cde Thomas Chauya of Gokwe Nembudziya Constituency was physically assaulted by CCC activist Andrew Mabvure at Tsungai Business Centre, Gokwe North. Mabvure attacked Cde Chauya for refusing to include him in the Zanu PF cell registers and Cde Chauya sustained head injuries.

The case was reported at ZRP Nembudziya. Mabvure fled his home after he heard the police were looking for him and is still at large.

In May, five Zanu PF members were assaulted by CCC aspiring legislator for Chirumanzu South Constituency, Patrick Cheza.

Cheza was in the company of seven CCC activists who were driving around the ward using a black double cab Ford Ranger.