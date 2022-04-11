CCC councillors plot to disregard protocol

The councillors, most of whom are facing corruption allegations related to land scams promised to defy any instructions against the Ministers of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo, Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Oliver Chidawu and Harare Metropolitan Permanent Secretary Mr Tafadzwa Muguti.

Municipal Reporter

CCC members have hatched a plan to make Harare City Council ungovernable through wanton disregard of protocol, sacking of management deemed anti-opposition and imposing their corrupt cronies, The Herald has established.

Leaked resolutions and audios from a meeting convened on April 6 at Sherwood Golf Course in Mabelreign attended by all the 23 elected CCC councillors reveal the plots and sub-plots by the opposition councillors to throw a blanket around their past sleazy dealings and avert possible arrest.

The councillors, most of whom are facing corruption allegations related to land scams promised to defy any instructions against the Ministers of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo, Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Oliver Chidawu and Harare Metropolitan Permanent Secretary Mr Tafadzwa Muguti.

Among other decisions made were to replace acting mayor Musarurwa Mutizwa, acting town clerk Mabhena Moyo, and acting chamber secretary Warren Chiwawa who the opposition believe to be blocking their projects.

“On our roadmap, we resolve the following, to offer hostility to Central Government especially the Minister of Local Government, to defy some directive by the Ministry which are not favourable to us.

“To make council administration ungovernable with plan to topple the acting Mayor Musarurwa Mutizwa, acting town clerk Mabhena Moyo, and Acting Chamber Secretary Warren Chiwawa. The administration or executive is to be replaced by a compliant team set by CCC council,” reads part of the resolutions.

Another resolution by the councillors, include to withdraw from the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe saying it only has room for the mayor depriving the rest of allowances.

“We want to stop the executive from attending meetings called by Mr Muguti and Minister of State Senator Chidawu and bring back Mr Cainos Chingombe to be the acting town clerk.

“Replace acting Mayor Mutizwa with Clr Enock Mupamawonde who will be deputised by Clr Kudzai Kadzombe, reverse the Chambuta Children Camp resolution and charge anyone who attended there with abuse of council resources,” reads the resolutions.

The Herald is reliably informed that the mayoral issue is still contested among the 23 councillors causing serious divisions as some feel Clr Kadzombe should land the top post instead of deputising Clr Mupamawonde who is perceived as weak. The councillors also plotted to reverse favourable deals including the national status Pomona dumpsite project of waste to energy which was approved by the Cabinet.

During the meeting councillors further threatened to decisively deal with anyone perceived to be in support of President Mnangagwa’s administration programmes.

Information gathered by this publication is that there are a few councillors among the 23 whom are being perceived as the “untouchable and masterminds” of the decisions including former mayor Herbert Gomba with a pending corruption court case, others are Clrs Kadzombe, Denford Ngadziore and Hammy Madzingira.