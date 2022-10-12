Cattle rustlers busted in Macheke, 24 cattle recovered

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Macheke, Mashonaland East Province this week arrested four suspects, including a 15-year-old juvenile on allegations of stealing 29 cattle from Moria B Farm in Headlands.

They are Kudakwashe Kotyi (34), Tione Chisi (32), Tendai James Svosve (37) and the 15-year-old juvenile.

The four were caught in Macheke while trying to sell the cattle to butcheries.

Reports are that the juvenile was employed as a herd boy at Moria B Farm and he connived with the other three suspects to steal from his employer.

At first, they stole 13 cattle before returning on another day and stole 16 more cattle.

Upon arrest, police recovered 24 cattle and five are still missing.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said all cattle rustlers will be brought to book.