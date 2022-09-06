Cattle intercepted, burnt

06 Sep, 2022 - 14:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Cattle intercepted, burnt FILE PICTURE: Stakeholders in the cattle and pig industry need to comply with veterinary movement restrictions applied to hotspots and outbreak areas

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

FOURTEEN beasts that were being transported from Hurungwe district, currently under quarantine to Mashonaland East before interception in Chinhoyi, were burnt in the town yesterday.

The owner of the herd had violated the Animal Health Act by moving the cattle valued at US$7000 from a Foot and Mouth and January Disease red zone.

Provincial veterinary director, Dr Thokozani Mswela said killing and burning the herd was a strong message to wannabe offenders.

According to the Act, an animal that crosses into the green zone is expected to be destroyed by burning.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting