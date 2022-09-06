Cattle intercepted, burnt

FILE PICTURE: Stakeholders in the cattle and pig industry need to comply with veterinary movement restrictions applied to hotspots and outbreak areas

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

FOURTEEN beasts that were being transported from Hurungwe district, currently under quarantine to Mashonaland East before interception in Chinhoyi, were burnt in the town yesterday.

The owner of the herd had violated the Animal Health Act by moving the cattle valued at US$7000 from a Foot and Mouth and January Disease red zone.

Provincial veterinary director, Dr Thokozani Mswela said killing and burning the herd was a strong message to wannabe offenders.

According to the Act, an animal that crosses into the green zone is expected to be destroyed by burning.