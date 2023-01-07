Catholics mourn Pope Emeritus XVI

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga joins other catholics at a funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XV1 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the entire Catholic community in the country has expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died on 31 December.

He was laid to rest on Thursday at the St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

In a statement, Pope Benedict was described as a person who promoted human dignity, upheld human rights and a champion for justice.

“In solidarity with Pope Francis and the universal Church we acknowledge the loss of a great theologian, leader and faithful servant of the Gospel.

“The late Pope Emeritus transformed the Church in many ways.

“He immensely contributed towards the growth of the Catholic Church.

“His theological reflections, and his social teachings reached far and wide and impacted all people of good will.

“Benedict XVI will be remembered in history as one of the towering figures in the 20th century, a great contributor towards the civilisation of our world,” read the statement.