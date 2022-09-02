Catholic clinic, school commissioned

The Roman Catholic Church’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help Primary School that was commissioned by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in Chinhoyi yesterday

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A NEW advanced health care clinic and primary school built by the Catholic Church were commissioned in Chinhoyi’s Brundish high density suburb yesterday by Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga.

Vice President Chiwenga, who was represented by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, officially opened the life-care clinic of the Religious Sisters of Sacred Heart of Mary Clinic in the town’s Ward 13 and the school in Ward 12.

“As people of Zimbabwe, let us continue to work in unity and for development. No country can stand without its citizens doing their part in the development of their country. “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo” as pronounced by His Excellency President Mnangagwa. We are happy to see this milestone realised in Chinhoyi,” he said.

VP Chiwenga lauded the Catholic church for complementing the Government’s drive of improving infrastructure and lives of the Zimbabwean people in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

“Allow me to acknowledge the role of the church in providing quality education and health care services in the country, in particular, the Roman Catholic Church for being a leader in this regard. The construction of the two institutions is a clear positive response to the President’s clarion call for us to build our own country, Zimbabwe.

“As Government, we greatly appreciate you for establishing these institutions and we have no doubt that they will be instrumental towards the development of human capital and advancing the livelihoods of the people of Mashonaland West province and Zimbabwe as a whole,” he said.

VP Chiwenga underscored how artisans from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces had risen to the occasion in the construction of schools and healthcare facilities across the country at minimal or zero cost.

He said the workmanship displayed by the ZDF in partnership with Maedza Construction in building the two state-of-the-art school blocks was commendable as they will serve many generations to come. Vice President Chiwenga officiated at the ground breaking ceremony of the schools in 2020.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, he said, was going to support the smooth operation of the newly constructed clinic.

In his remarks, Chinhoyi Diocese Bishop Raymond Mupandasekwa said the completion of the first phase of the school had seen enrolment of 210 pupils and created employment for 10 teachers following the opening of the school in February.

Commissioning of Our Lady of Perpetual Help High School is scheduled for 2023, while a fully functional sports field and swimming pool is expected to be opened next year.

Provincial health and education directors, Dr Gift Masoja and Mr Jason Dzveta, said the setting up of the two facilities in the town brings relief to the whole province.

Chinhoyi, which has 10 primary and six secondary schools, needs an additional 10 primary and four secondary schools to cater for its ballooning population.