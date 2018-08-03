Catholic church changes teaching to ban death penalties

VATICAN CITY. — Pope Francis has decreed that the death penalty is “inadmissible” under all circumstances and that the Catholic Church must work to abolish it, changing official church teaching to reflect his view that all life is sacred and there is no justification for state-sponsored executions.

The Vatican said Francis had approved a change to the Catechism of the Catholic Church – the compilation of official Catholic teaching – to say that capital punishment constitutes an “attack” on the dignity of human beings.

Previously, the catechism said the church didn’t exclude recourse to capital punishment “if this is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor.”

Previous popes have upheld that position, while urging an end to the practice.

The new teaching, contained in Catechism No. 2267, says the previous policy is outdated, that there are other ways to protect the common good, and that the church should instead commit itself to working to end capital punishment.

“Recourse to the death penalty on the part of legitimate authority, following a fair trial, was long considered an appropriate response to the gravity of certain crimes and an acceptable, albeit extreme means of safeguarding the common good,” the new text reads.

It said today “there is an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes.”

New systems of detention and sanctions have been developed that don’t deprive the guilty of the possibility of redemption, it added.

“Consequently, the church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person and she works with determination for its abolition worldwide,” reads the new text, which was approved in May but only published Thursday.

Francis has long railed against the death penalty, insisting it can never be justified, no matter how heinous the crime.

He has also long made prison ministry a mainstay of his vocation and even opposes life sentences, which he has called “hidden” death sentences. – AP.