Castle Tankard gives new stars stage to shine

Alick Macheso (far right) and his band on stage

Arts Reporter

Sungura ace, Alick Macheso, is showing no signs of fading. His weekend performance at the Castle Tankard, attended by thousands of people in Harare, is testimony to this.

After Master H, Freeman, Bling 4, DJs Fantan, Ribhe and Levels performed, Macheso and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo band came on to the stage at around 7pm.

The sungura doyen did not disappoint his fans, churning out his old hits like “Shedia” and “Waikupanei Gungwa”, with the revellers backing him and singing along to his songs.

He also performed a new song, “Wajaira Kundirova Ndakadhakwa”, which is on his album to be released in August.

On stage, Macheso was accompanied by his dancer Selemani “Majuice” Mpochi, who was overshadowed by new senior dancer Shame “Kariba” Chidewo.

Although Macheso was the main act of the concert, other musicians who were on the list per-formed well.

Zimdancell sensation Emegy “Freeman” Chizanga nailed it when he performed his hit song,“Man to Man.”

The trio of Chillspot Records DJs — Fantan, Ribhe and Levels — charmed the crowd.

Fantan braved that day’s chilly weather by performing shirtless.

Fast-rising Zimdancehall chanter, Hillary “Master H” Marufu was well-received by the revellers.

Master H was happy to perform at the Castle Tankard for the first time.

“I’m super excited to perform on this special occasion, this shows that the public is appreciating my music.

“It gives me pride to see that thousands of people know all your lyrics, this shows I’m doing a great job in this industry,” he said.

Another upcoming Zim-hip-hop artiste, Farai “Bling 4” Gadzani also put up a good show.

He performed a song featuring Silent Killer titled “Tisu Takatyora Mabhanditi” that had the crowd on their feet.

The Mbare-based musician was excited to be included in that big event and to rub shoulders with high-profile artistes like Freeman and Macheso.

“I just want to thank the event organisers for including me on this special occasion,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Delta Corporation head of corporate affairs Patricia Murambinda said the inclusion of upcoming artistes on the line up was of great importance as it thrust them into the spotlight.

“Events like these are attended by the masses, so adding the upcoming musicians can help them to gain fame.

“So many people were asking us why we did not haveWinky D this time, he is not the only artiste we have in Zimbabwe. We have to give others a chance to perform at these events.”

Murambinda said that Delta wanted to nurture and promote young talent, and not only the famous names.

“As Delta, we have many events that aim to promote young talent, like the Road to Fame and Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival.

“We are not obliged to promote high-profile artistes only, but to uplift the upcoming ones also,” said Murambinda.