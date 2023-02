Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have announced that the Castle Challenge Cup will be played at Mandava on March 11.

The season-opening match will feature four-time champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs.

The organisers have pegged the cheapest ticket for children in school uniform at US$1 while the rest of the spectators will fork out US$2 for the rest of the ground.

The VIP ticket has been set at US$5.