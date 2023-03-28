Cashier, security guard in court for stealing US$162 000

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A National Foods cashier together with a security guard at the company yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for allegedly stealing US$162 000 that was in a safe inside the cashier’s office.

Edward Davirai Mudowaya (34) and Charlotte Tarisai Munetsi (36) are facing theft charges before Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure.

The two are in custody and the State is expected to make its submissions for objecting bail today.

Mudowaya is employed by Safeguard Security Company as a security guard while Munetsi is employed by National Foods Limited as the debtors’ clerk and cashier.

The complainant is National Foods Limited which is being represented by its Loss Control Officer Mr Bhoki Nyambo.

The State alleged on March 21 at around 4pm, Mudowaya acting in connivance with Munetsi, intentionally left the cashier’s office safe in the office drawer after knocking off duty.

She also failed to switch on the security alarm of her office door where she had left cash amounting to US$ 304 093 inside the safe.

Then on Wednesday at around 12:16 am, Munetsi interfered with the security systems and stopped several cameras from recording the movements thereby allowing the taking of money which was left in the safe without surveillance.

On the same day, at around 7:29 am Mr Nyambo received a phone call from one of the CCTV operators informing him that Munetsi’s office door was open and the safe too.

He noticed some signs of forced entry at the Grill Gate lock to the office and decided to file a police report.

Police attended the scene, and upon arrival, they noticed some bundles of cash in the safe and on the floor.

The notes were counted and they totalled US$ 142 053. When Munetsi was interrogated she confirmed that when she locked the cash office on 21 March 2023 at around 5pm there was US$ 304 093 in the office.

Mr Zebedia Bofu prosecuted.