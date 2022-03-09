Cash strapped Harare to borrow $1,3 billion

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

The Harare City Council has put into motion the process to borrow at least $1,3 billion to finance service delivery.

In a notice, the local authority said it wanted to borrow money not exceeding $1 361 080 800, with residents given up to April 7 to make objections.

According to the breakdown, the renovations of Rowan Martin Building has been allocated $120 000 000 compared to water provision that got $100 000 000.

Public lighting has the biggest allocation of $322 400 000, waste management $261 500 200, health $163 500 000, service vehicles $98 750 000 and traffic management $73 400 000.

Revenue collection was allocated $70 000 000, $68 980 000 was for emergency services, with Information, Communication and Technology getting $11 500 000.

The least allocation is for corporate communication which stands at $8 250 000.

The Harare City Council has been struggling to provide efficient service delivery, with cases of corruption that are rampant at Town House being blamed for such neglect.

Many of Harare city top officials and councillors have been in the courts or still have their cases pending on varying charges related to corruption.