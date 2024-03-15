  • Today Fri, 15 Mar 2024

Cascade decentralization structures to ward level-President Mnangagwa

Cascade decentralization structures to ward level-President Mnangagwa President Mnangagwa.

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Decentralisation of various structures of Government must cascade from head office right down to ward level and deployment of personal must reflect that thrust, President Mnangagwa has said.

The Head of State and Government said this today at State House in Harare where he presided over the signing of performance based contract of Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, heads of State enterprises and agencies as the Second Republic consolidates high delivery culture.

“The implementation of the devolution and decentralisation agenda should be strengthened now and going into the future. The decentralisation of various structures found at Ministry head offices must be cascaded to the sub national levels right down to the ward level where Government must be most visible,” said President Mnangagwa.

He implored workers in the public sector to be humble, respectful in serving the people.

“Government, under the Second Republic, must always have a human face and be ready to wholeheartedly and respectfully serve the people of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Therefore, as public officials, you must work with humility, integrity and respect. We are a Government of the people. Our culture, norms, traditions and language should always be respected and our policies simplified to be understood at the grassroots level,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Air Marshal Nzvede officially takes over... National

    Air Marshal Nzvede officially takes over...

    Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter President Mnangagwa has promoted Air Force of Zimbabwean (AFZ), Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede to the rank of Air Marshal. The President made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c, Sub-section 2c, which reads: “His […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments