Carnival atmosphere at shrine

Part of the bumper crowd that thronged the National Heroes Acre in Harare for the Heroes Day commemorations yesterday. - Picture by John Manzongo

Herald Reporters

Thousands of people thronged the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare yesterday to mark this year’s Heroes’ Day commemorations.

It was a carnival atmosphere at the national shrine, with entertainment provided by various choral groups, while some in the crowd sang songs to celebrate President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF’s victory in the just-ended harmonised elections.

By 10am, the grandstand at the shrine had filled up, while dignitaries, including senior Government officials, started arriving.

Several banners with messages to commemorate the day were also on display.

Some of the messages on the banners read “Lest we forget”, “Zimbabwe is open for business”, “Let’s put Zimbabwe first”, “Heroes and our Heroines: Our Pride, You Fought, You Won Now we Safeguard”, “Remembering our Heroes and Heroines”.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Mary arrived to wild applause from the crowd followed by his counterpart, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who has returned to his duties after being injured during the bombing incident at White City Stadium in June.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa then arrived to jubilation from the crowd, with another group singing “ED Pfeee” and “Ngwena yakahwina” in reference to his electoral victory.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said the Heroes’ Day commemoration offered the country an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by the country’s gallant sons and daughters.

“This occasion, as per our tradition, provides us with an opportunity to reflect, remember and pay special tribute to our fallen and living gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“On this Heroes’ Day, we remember those who died for our freedom. We remember those who paid the supreme sacrifice which guaranteed our independence and sovereignty. We remember all those comrades, our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, who took the fate of this nation into their hands.

“They were just like you and me, ordinary men and women, peasant farmers and workers, some were professionals of note, young and old from all our villages and towns, who put the love for their country and the collective national good, ahead of everything else.

“Some of the heroes we are remembering today lie in various places in the country, others in unmarked graves and known graves alike, within and outside our borders. We remember their great sacrifices for our freedom and independence. Their selfless dedication, self-sacrifice and heroic determination will forever be cherished in our memories for generations to come.”

President Mnangagwa said the heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives had laid a foundation upon which current and future generations would build the country.

“We treasure both our living and departed heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle, whose tears, blood and sweat laid a solid foundation upon which both current and future generations of our people will build upon as we pursue the dream of a Zimbabwe we all want,” President Mnangagwa said.

“It took a protracted struggle to reach where we are today. Some were executed, others jailed, detained without trial and yet others were confined to restriction; all for the love of our beloved country, Zimbabwe; yet remained consistent, persistent and resolute.

“As I stand before you today, therefore, I see a nation of heroes, a nation of warriors and a nation of peacemakers. I see a people who have stood up against the prophets of doom over and over again, always guarding our independence, freedom and sovereignty.”

President Mnangagwa said Government would continue to honour the sacrifices made by veterans of the liberation struggle as required by the country’s Constitution.

“As we aspire to attain Vision 2030, let us consistently cherish the ideals that brought us to where we are today,” he said. “In line with the spirit and letter of Section 23 of our Constitution, my Government will continue to accord due respect, honour and recognition to veterans of the liberation struggle.

“To this end, Government is developing liberation war sites into tourist sites where our history and that of the fallen heroes will continuously be told for generations to come, as well as to the world at large.”

President Mnangagwa said the Liberation War Heritage Programme had also been initiated to re-develop and re-interpret various memorials in different parts of the country and correct inaccuracies that are perpetuated through built monuments from the colonial era.

President Mnangagwa reiterated the need to maintain peace while focusing on rebuilding the country’s economy.

“As we commemorate this year’s Heroes’ Day, let us remain peaceful, united and rebuild our country together, always safeguarding our national security, independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty, which our living and departed heroes and heroines fought for,” he said.

“Let us never allow our differences to separate us, to cause animosity, or steer intolerance and violence amongst us. We are one people, one nation. It is indeed time for us to close ranks and collectively push our national agenda and forge our country to new frontiers of economic development.

“Let us move forward with single-mindedness, determination and unity of purpose. We share the same dreams and same destiny. United we will stand strong and proud, but divided we will fall.”

President Mnangagwa called on the various political parties in the county to put the national interest first, saying it was time for progress, action and delivery.

“The journey will not be easy, hence I encourage all of us to be emboldened by the courage, selflessness and bravery of the numerous heroes we remember today,” he said.

“We are a bold and brave nation of warriors, a nation of heroes, let us, therefore, march forward in peace, harmony, unity and love. Individually and collectively, we must be determined to build a new Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe we all want. Just as our fore fathers came together to succeed in the quest for liberation and independence, let us come together to succeed now, for a better life for all.”

In Bulawayo, thousands of residents yesterday thronged the Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Nkulumane to pay tribute to the country’s gallant sons and daughters for their supreme sacrifices.

A total of 844 heroes and heroines are buried at the Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Bulawayo.

People started arriving at the venue as early as 7am, and the occasion officially began at around 11.30am with the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) leading the crowd in singing the National Anthem.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Angeline Masuku inspected a quarter guard mounted by members of ZNA 1 Infantry Brigade.

She then read the President’s speech shortly after 1pm.

Cde Masuku laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before she was joined by the Commander of ZNA 1 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier-General Augustine Chipwere, the officer commanding police in Bulawayo, Senior Assistant Commissioner Learn Ncube and his counterpart from the ZPCS, Chief Superintendent Cleopas Mzila Moyo.

Family members of the heroes and heroines also had an opportunity to lay flowers on the graves of their departed loved ones.

In a speech read on his behalf by Cde Masuku, President Mnangagwa said the country was faced with a huge task of rebuilding the economy.

In Matabeleland North, the commemorations were held at the provincial shrine in Lupane, where 27 heroes and one heroine are buried.

The commemorations were held under a dark cloud following the death of former governor for the province Cde Thokozile Mathuthu, who was also the former Deputy Minister for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

In another sad development, Hwange district administrator Mr Simon Muleya and Hwange Rural District Council chief executive Mr Phindile Ncube, including a driver, narrowly cheated death when a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident near Cross Jotsholo on their way to Lupane for the Heroes’ commemorations yesterday morning.

The trio survived with injuries and provincial administrator Ms Latiso Dlamini, who missed the occasion to attend to them, said they were in a stable condition and were treated and discharged at St Luke’s Hospital.

At the shrine in Lupane, proceedings started just before midday with a moment of silence before Matabeleland North Provincial Minister Cde Cain Mathema read the President’s speech.

After reading the speech, Cde Mathema visited families of the fallen heroes at the shrine.

The shrine was recently fenced after a local businessman, Mr Donald Sigauke of Zulu Trust, provided bundles of barbed wire, ending years of complaints by families of the fallen heroes that the graves were being tampered with by trespassers.

Mr Sigauke said he sourced the fencing material and provided labour.

In Matabeleland South province, scores of people gathered at the provincial shrine located in Gwanda to commemorate Heroes’ Day.

Provincial Minister for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Cde Abednico Ncube read the President’s speech.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commemorations, Cde Ncube urged youths to take an active role in preserving the gains of the liberation struggle.

After delivering the speech, Cde Ncube laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier followed by ZNA Commander Bulawayo District Colonel Ranthama Moyo, ZRP Matabeleland South Provincial Officer Commanding Crime Assistant Commissioner Sitshengisiwe Mkandla and ZPCS Deputy Officer Commanding Matabeleland South Province Assistant Commissioner Jestinos Makhasi, who also laid wreaths.

In attendance were service chiefs, heads of Government departments and residents.

Gwanda Prison inmates, local artistes and community members kept the crowds entertained.