Carnival atmosphere as Masvingo marks 43rd Uhuru Day

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira(centre) follows proceedings during the 43rd Independence anniversary celebrations at Mucheke stadium while flanked by 4 Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Ephias Mahachi and Officer Commanding police Masvingo Commissioner David Mahoya.

George Maponga in Masvingo

A carnival atmosphere enveloped Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo today as the province joined the rest of the nation to commemorate the 43rd Independence anniversary at a colourful event filled with a diverse menu of fun and entertainment.

Mock drills by the Zimbabwe National Army 4 Brigade kept the crowd on the edge of their seats and asking for more as a packed Mucheke roared in unison after being spellbound by the mock drills that saw army regular forces taking on pseudo rebels.

The fun and entertainment continued into the day with a commemorative soccer challenge match pitting Masvingo United against a Mabvuku Select side from Harare. Winners of the Uhuru Challenge cup were pencilled to pocket US$1500, a trophy and medals.

Harare businessman and Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for Mabvuku Cde Scot Sakupwanya donated the trophy, medals and US$900 for the winners prize money and top Masvingo lawyer Advocate Phillip Shumba topped up the amount with a further US$200 while Junior Group of Companies founder Mr Noah Marima chipped in with US$400 for the province to have independence celebrations to remember.

Events to mark the important day started with a uniformed forces parade comprising detachments from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and ZNA marching from Chikato to the stadium accompanied by drum majorettes.

The colourful processing drew hordes of onlookers to the roadside. Around 10 am the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution arrived at the stadium and was preceded by service chiefs.

Minister Chadzamira then inspected the parade after the national anthem with 43 Zimbabwean flags hoisted in the stadium flapping relentlessly to symbolise 43 years of Uhuru.

The crowd was then treated to a march by the parade in quick and slow time before Minister Chadzamira read the Presidential speech.

Present at the celebrations was ZNA 4 Brigade Commander Brigadier General Ephias Mahachi and Police Officer Commanding Commissioner General David Mahoya, Masvingo war veterans league provincial chair Retired Major General Gibson Mashingaidze, war veterans provincial chair Cde Tendeukai Chinooneka, Zanu PF provincial chair Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa and Masvingo Deputy Mayor Councillor Wellington Mahwende, among others.