Carjackers jailed

Senior Court Reporter

FIVE carjackers, who stole a taxi from its owner after hiring him to travel to Sunningdale in Harare, have each been jailed for six years by a Harare magistrate.

Brothers Kundishora and Tinashe Gava, Lovemore Job Chidoko, Graham Kashiri and Marvelous Mushaikwa were initially jailed for nine years when they appeared before magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere, charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Mr Manwere set aside three years of their jail term on condition of good behaviour.

They will serve the remaining six years behind bars.

The five stole Kurai Chibaya’s taxi after having hired him to travel to Sunningdale on June 14 last year.

They were convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Joyce Fusire appeared for the State.