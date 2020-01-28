Career statistics

Career statistics Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Stats

 5 (2000-2002, 2009-2010)

 MVP — 1 (2007-08)

 Finals MVP — 2 (2008-09, 2009-10)

 All-Star Games — 18 (1998, 2000-2016)

 All-Star Game MVP — 4 (2001-02, 2006-07, 2008-09, 2010-11)

 All-NBA First Team — 11 (2001-02, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

 All-NBA Second Team — 2 (1999-00, 2000-01)

 All-NBA Third Team — 2 (1998-99, 2004-05)

All-Defensive First Team — 9 (1999-00, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11)

 All-Defensive Second Team — 3 (2000-01, 2001-02, 2011-12)

 81 Points Scored — against Toronto on January 22, 2006. Second-highest total in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in 1962.

Career rankings

Points — Third (33 583)

Games played — 11th (1 345)

Field Goals Made — Fifth (11 697)

3-Point Field Goals — 11th (1 821)

Free Throws Made — Third (8 368)

Assists — 29th (6 302)

Steals — 14th (1 943)

50-Point Games — Third (24)

Points-Playoffs — Third (5 640) — AFP.

