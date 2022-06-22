Car owner throws Mamombe, CCC members under the bus

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter
THE owner of the car that was being driven by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members on the day they claim to have been abducted by police in May 2020, today confirmed in court that he gave Joana Mamombe the car on the day in question.

Andrew Manongore, who testified as a State witness, told the court that he had no control of the vehicle on the day in question since it had no tracking system.

Manongore told the court that he had no knowledge that Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri were allegedlly abducted and taken to Muchapondwa in Bindura until he read about it on social media.

He also told the court that he had no knowledge that the two were tortured while in Muchapondwa.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are expected back in court tomorrow for trial continuation.

They are charged with communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State.

