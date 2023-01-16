Car dealer jailed for duping client

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A car dealer from Seke has been jailed for an effective two years for conning a client US$13 000 meant for the purchase of a Mercedes Benz vehicle in the United Kingdom.

Tatenda Magura (30) director of Tatpat Shipping Company, located at Chikwanha Shopping Centre was convicted of fraud by Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Barbra Mateko.

Initially, Ms Mateko sentenced Magura to five years in jail but suspended one year on the condition of good behaviour.

Two years were suspended on condition that he restitutes US$13 600 by June 28. He will serve two years effective.

The incident happened early last year.