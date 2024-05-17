Car dealer converts US$21 000 to personal use

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A car dealer based in Beitbridge is in court after allegedly defrauding a client US$21 400 that was meant for the importation of a Mercedes Benz.

Gina Masanga appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Appolonia Marutya, charged with fraud.

He was granted US$150 bail and he returns to court on June 6.

The State alleged that between November 2023 and January 2024, the complainant and Masango agreed that he would purchase a Mercedes Benz on behalf of the former.

Masanga received US$14 500 in batches through Angella Masanga, who is his sister. He also received US$6 900 from the complainant, taking the whole amount to US$21 400. This was enough for the vehicle purchase and duty.

However, in violation of the agreement, Masanga converted the US$ 21 400 to personal use.

The complainant made efforts to recover his money but Masanga became evasive.