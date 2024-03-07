CAPS Utd plead for Rufaro

UNDER CONSTRUCTION . . . Grounds staff working on the Rufaro Stadium turf in preparation for the reopening of the stadium for Premiership football. — File picture

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

GIANTS CAPS United have pleaded with authorities to speed up efforts to get Rufaro Stadium homologated as they face the possibility of playing their home games away from Harare again this season.

Makepekepe, who are set to begin their 2024 Castle Lager Premiership campaign at home against Chicken Inn on Saturday, are already making contingency plans in the event the expected reopening of Rufaro fails to take place this weekend.

The stadium has been closed for the past five years after years of ruin. The ground has failed a series of inspections but has been undergoing significant renovations from last year.

However, the contractors are likely to miss the start of the season this Saturday, rendering Makepekepe and fellow giants Dynamos homeless again, for the time being.

The Premier Soccer League this week announced the opening day fixtures and left out the venue for the match between the Green Machine and the Gamecocks.

CAPS United Administration Manager Morton Dodzo yesterday begged the authorities to expedite the reopening of the ground, while revealing Makepekepe were already working on contingency plans to play the match at Bata if things do not go their way.

“We have a fall back plan. But the thing is we are pushing for Rufaro to be reopened. It has been our wish all along to play our home games at Rufaro for the sake of our fans and stakeholders.

“We cannot continue to have an unfortunate scenario where we don’t have football in the capital. As a club we have been collaborating with Harare City Council and pushing the City Fathers to ensure that the ground meets the required standards.

“We are happy that the Council and the Mayor are doing everything in their powers to have the ground renovated. It’s not a small task and we implore the inspection team, if possible, to enforce a partial homologation and then give the Council targets and timelines.

“My view is that the ground should open while the contractors continue to work on the sections that need improvement. I think the owners have so far done a commendable job, given the scarcity of resources and the priorities that they have.

“This is a football matter. I think we have come to a time where we need all stakeholders, and all those that can assist, to come together for the betterment of the game,” said Dodzo.

Anxious CAPS United officials, who include club president Farai Jere, have been visiting Rufaro a lot these days just to check on the progress.

Rufaro Stadium has been undergoing renovations since last year and it appears the Harare City Council are getting overwhelmed with the demands after missing several timelines.

They announced on their social media platforms this week that “renovations of facilities at the stadium are continuing 24 hours a day” in the hope of meeting Saturday’s kickoff.

Rufaro is not the only Harare facility that may not be available for the early part of the season as the National Sports Stadium is also still undergoing maintenance and may not be available any time soon.

The Heart Stadium, owned by Prophet Walter Magaya, is also racing against time to complete the upgrades that have been taking place in the last few weeks.

A member of the ZIFA First Instance Board that is responsible for stadium inspections, yesterday told The Zimpapers Sports Hub that most of the stadiums shortlisted for service this season have been assessed save for Rufaro, The Heart Stadium and Simba Bhora’s Wadzanai Stadium.

Champions Ngezi Platinum’s Baobab, Bata Stadium, Luveve, Mandava, Nyamhunga, Green Fuel Arena, Sakubva, Barbourfields and the Colliery have since been given the thumbs up.

Rufaro, The Heart Stadium and Wadzanai will also be inspected in the coming days.

“The inspection is still continuing. After that we will meet as a committee and then a comprehensive report will be compiled showing areas that still need to be reinforced. Otherwise most of the grounds have been inspected,” said the source.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Herentals v Bikita/Tenax (Bata Stadium, Postponed), CAPS United v Chicken Inn (TBA), Arenel v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), FC Platinum v Chegutu Pirates (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v TelOne (Nyamhunga), Green Fuel v Bulawayo Chiefs (Green Fuel Arena)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Simba Bhora (Sakubva), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Hwange v Yadah (Colliery)