CAPS Utd appoint club legend Charlie Jones CEO

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE giants CAPS United have appointed club legend Charlie “Kabhasikoro”Jones as their new chief executive officer.

Jones, who was a household name in the CAPS United of the1980’s, was introduced to the players, technical team and club officials by club president Farai Jere at the training ground this Wednesday afternoon.

Jere seid Jones will be tasked with setting up structures to ensure the club achieves its short-term and long-term goals.

“We are here to introduce Charlie as our new chief executive officer, in line with our structure and in line with our plan which we had before Covid-19.

“So we appointed a chief executive officer after a very rigorous exercise. There were so many people who were interested in this position and obviously we settled for one. We are very happy to say we managed to trace out roots and he is one of the yesteryear heroes that earned CAPS United the nickname of Cup Kings. He is here with us today and will take over the reins in the running of the club starting from today, ” said Jere.

Jones played football at the top level when he turned out as a speedy right-winger for Makepekepe and the now defunct Arcadia United.

The former national team player Jones featured in the great CAPS United side that included players such as Stanford ”Stix” Mutizwa and the late Joel ”Jubilee” Shambo.

For close to four decades has been involved in football as a player, coach and administrator and has lately been into private business management.