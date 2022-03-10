CAPS Utd add two more teenagers

GREEN FOR LIFE . . . New CAPS United recruit Beloved Musabaike (third from left) holds his contract flanked (from left) by team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya, MAJESA vice-chairman Donald Manhende, CAPS United administrator Morton Dodzo, the team’s web editor Causemore Gadeni and MAJESA technical director Samson Kabwe, soon after the signing ceremony at the club’s offices yesterday

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE giants CAPS United are pressing on with their drive to mix youth and experience after they signed two teenagers from the Manicaland Juniors of Excellence Soccer Academy (MAJESA) yesterday.

The Green Machine, who have been criticised as “an old people’s home”, appear to be putting critics to shame and have decided to go for more younger players to balance their squad following the arrival of teenagers Leon Takunda Mukonya (17) and Beloved Musabaike (19) from MAJESA.

This has particularly been an auspicious week for Makepekepe, who reminded everyone of the potential in the young players when they threw into the fray three 18-year-olds in their 6-0 thumping of Whawha at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. One of the youngsters — Tatenda Makurumidze — scored his debut goal in the game.

Chitembwe said he believes in the present and the future hence the need to fuse youth and experience.

“Building a team is not an event; it is a continuous process. So whatever we do as CAPS United, I am also thinking about this team in the next two-three years. That is why you see us bringing in experienced players and at the same time going after these youngsters.

“What we have now is both the future and the present. We are trying to come up with a situation where the present and the future connect,” said Chitembwe.

Makonya is a former Zimbabwe Under-17 national team player who was part of the last COSAFA squad in South Africa in 2020. He is a midfielder who can also switch to a more forward position. Mukonya was Player of the Tournament at the NAPH Under-15 games about three years back. Musabaike is the bigger of the two new boys at 1.86m and weighing 65kg. He is at home in the left-back position and can also be effective in the wings.

MAJESA vice-chairman, Donald Manhende, said they were excited by the progress of the two players.

“CAPS United is a big team. So we are very happy as the MAJESA family for producing these two young players. I would also like to thank the CAPS United management and technical team for believing in our products and we hope to produce more in the future.

“MAJESA is still a relatively new project but in a few years we have produced a sizeable number of players who we have seconded to some Mutare-based clubs such as Manica Diamonds, Tenax, Buffaloes and Manica Diamonds juniors who play in Division One.

“So we feel it’s our duty to invest in development for the betterment of the national game,” said Manhende. CAPS United management indicated they have sealed a partnership with MAJESA to extend their catchment area to Manicaland. The Green Machine work with a 60/40 percentage balance between experienced players for results/ commercial purposes and development. They have over the years benefited mostly from their close relationship with Aces Youth Soccer Academy for the supply of young talent. Former Motor Action midfielder Samson Kabwe, who is now the MAJESA team manager, said they are looking to forge a long-term relationship with Makepekepe after thrashing out the nitty grittiest of the proposed partnership.

“A partnership is coming, like they said. We will not stop developing and producing players. I salute CAPS United officials for going all the way to Mutare and scouting the players for trials.

“We are very happy they made it and we look forward to these guys playing in the first eleven because we believe in them so much,” said Kabwe.

CAPS United coach Chitembwe, who is a firm believer in the tried and tested players, was blown away with the performance of his 18-year-old trio of Tatenda Makurumidze, Tichaona Macheka and Thulani Nyamapfeka in the match against Whawha.

The teenagers rose to the occasion after getting in with 75 minutes played, as CAPS United led 5-0. And, Makurumidze would soon steal the hearts of Makepekepe faithful when he sealed the rout with a powerful diving header late in the game.

“You can only learn from experience. So playing with the big boys is part of the process. My message to the young boys is that, there is so much to learn from your established teammates and there is also everything for them to gain.

“It’s rare for any young player to get the opportunity to play at this level. So when this chance does come, you have got to learn as quickly as possible from the experienced players around you.

“Moreso, if one joins a club like CAPS United, what else would you want? Seize the opportunity and prove yourself and I can tell you there are good chances you can go far,” said Chitembwe.