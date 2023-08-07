CAPS United woes continue

Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

SECOND half substitute Ralph Kawondera’s quick-fire brace condemned struggling Harare giants CAPS United to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Gibbo yesterday.

Kawondera was introduced with only 10 minutes to play, replacing Bret Amidu, when the visitors thought they had salvaged at least a point away from home.

But Manica Diamonds had other ideas.

Kawondera scored the first goal with his first attempt, a perfect volley and certainly one for the cameras after benefiting from a good pass from Talent Chamboko, with just about three minutes of regulation time remaining.

Kawondera killed the match as a contest right at the death as the Mutare-based Gem Boys completed their second win in two weeks at their adopted Gibbo home ground in Triangle.

The first half was a balanced affair as both teams enjoyed passing football on a good surface. But, it was the Gem Boys who almost took an early lead when Michael Tapera burst forward and unleashed a thunderous shot that was deflected over bar by Makepekepe defender Hastings Chapusha, who literally put his body on the line to keep his side in the game on the 37th minute.

CAPS United’s Clive Rupiya had the best chance of the game but lacked precision as his effort was brilliantly saved by evergreen Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Tedious Baye in a one-on-one situation.

The Green Machine coach Lloyd Chitembwe thought Rupiya’s chance could have changed everything if he was clinical.

“It’s very disappointing. I thought we had done enough to try and even win it. I am sure we had clearer opportunities than they had and I am disappointed. Clive (Rupiya) could have done better, with proper calculation and precision he should have done better.

“In the second half we got another chance, goalkeeper to beat but the striker was not decisive. If you miss these kinds of opportunities usually it comes back to haunt you and they caught us on the counter.

“These conditions are what we are used to in Zimbabwe, you cannot get better surfaces than this. This is it and we should be able to dominate more on the ball like we have always done. Even today I thought we did enough but the precision was not there,” said Chitembwe.

The hosts had a handful of chances through their mid-season addition, Tawanda Macheke, whose first chance on goal ricocheted off the post following a long throw-in from Farai Banda in the 47th minute.

Macheke, who was also a second-half substitute, blazed another chance over the bar from six yards in the 54th minute.

Tapera’s side was showing more intent and all the changes were effective.

Last season’s top goal scorer William Manondo almost scored after a quick break but his shot shaved the outside of the post as the teams remained tied after one hour of football.

Fellow veteran striker Rodwell Chinyengetere thought he had scored only to see the ball land on the roof of the net after chipping over Baye, who had strayed from his goal in the 77th minute.

And then, Kawondera was introduced to show them how to finish good moves.

“This was a wonderful performance from Kawondera; we were looking for someone who can finish those runs and he was the perfect match. He has been trying all along and today was his day. I am proud, I am happy for him and happy for the team,” said Tapera.

The gems Boys consolidated their third place on the log standings with 32 points from 18 games while Makepekepe, who have lost five of their last seven games, dropped to eighth on 24 points.

Teams:

Manica Diamonds: Tedious Baye, Lawrence Masibera, Brian Chikwenya, Tawanda Chisi, Kelvin Gwao, Jeffrey Takunda, Talent Chamboko, Bret Amidu (Ralph Kawondera 79min), Michael Tapera (Tawanda Macheke 46min), Farai Banda, Panashe Mtasa (Donald Ngoma 46min)

CAPS United: Ashley Rayners, Godknows Murwira, Innocent Zambezi, Hastings Chapusha, Kelvin Madzongwe, Eric Manokore, Joel Ngodzo, Phenias Bamusi (Ian Nyoni 77min), Josiah Daka, Clive Rupiya (Rodwell Chinyengetere 70min), William Manondo (Courage Sithole 83min)