CAPS United turn to legends

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE giants CAPS United say they look to tap into the experience of club legends and former players as they seek to transform their side back to a successful institution.

The Green Machine president Farai Jere told The Herald that they are currently seized with the setting up of strong structures to improve efficiency in the running of the club.

They have identified their former players as key personnel to fill in some of the posts.

Makepekepe are targeting former players to chip in mainly with technical development and the general administration of the club. Some of the legends will be deployed as scouts to comb for talent around the country.

“We are working on it. You will realise that this is quite a long process but we are determined to make this club great again. So the structures are being put in place. We will also pick from the legends and former players so that we tap into their experience and expertise.

“These are people with a history with the club. They have won trophies and they know what it takes. They need to be running their club but they definitely should have the requisite qualifications.

“Of course all these things need financing but that’s where we are going. For now, the urgent need is to try and find stability. We need to get the club back on track after experiencing challenges,” said Jere.

The Green Machine are currently going through a bad patch. The club has faced financial constraints of late and the morale has been low among the players, leading to poor results on the field of play.

Recently, Makepekepe went through a disappointing run of losing seven games in succession. It was a new low for the club, surpassing the previous record of six consecutive league defeats they experienced in 2012.

But they were back to winning ways last weekend after edging Harare City 2-1. They face Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

But before the game, the Green Machine are set for another stakeholders meeting. The meeting has been called by the legends as Makepekepe try to look for solutions to their current troubles.

“We have been invited to this meeting and we will be attending. The purpose of the meetings is for people to find each other and move forward together for the good of the club,” said Jere.

The Green Machine recently appointed club legend Charlie Jones as their chief executive officer.

Jones is now into business and he hopes to use his expertise to help the side turn around the corner. He played football at the top level when he turned out as a speedy right-winger for Makepekepe and the now defunct Arcadia United.

He featured in the great CAPS United side that included players such as Stanford Stix Mtizwa and the late Joel Jubilee Shambo during the halcyon years when they earned the nickname Cup Kings.

And for close to four decades has been involved in football as a player, coach and administrator. Lately, been into private business management, where he has engaged in a number of successful projects.

His football administration record includes being chairman of Arcadia and a post in the CAPS United executive.

He also served as the chairman of the Zimbabwe Sporting Legends and Friends’ Association.

“Before I got this job at CAPS United, I had my own reservations towards the club. I thought these guys in administration don’t want to see former players but after a 45-minute meeting I had with them, I ended up apologising to Jere.

“We talked about a lot of things and, after that meeting, I surprisingly realised that the same vision I had about the team was the same he had. In the few weeks that I have worked with him, I have seen the love and loyalty he has for this team,” said Jones at the recent all-stakeholders meeting held with Makepekepe fans.