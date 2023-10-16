CAPS United humble newcomers Sheasham

Curtworth Masango

CAPS United edged Sheasham 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier match played at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The Green Machine registered back to back wins for the first time in a while after they have struggled for form in the past matches.

Both teams went to the game tied on 30 points and it was a typical relegation battle as the league narrows towards the end.

The game started with a slow tempo with both teams battling to settle in the midfield.

The Green Machine duo of Devon Chafa and Rodwell Chafa seemed to have controlled the tempo of the game early giving the home team advantage.

CAPS United capitalised on their first meaningful chance with Rodwell Chinyengetere heading home Eric Manokore’ cross in the 17th minute. United were able to hold on to their lead as goalkeeper Ashley Rayners manged to deny all promising efforts from Sheasham.

Speaking after the game CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes the win was important for bolstering their confidence going into the final matches and appreciated his charges for a splendid performance.

“It was a good game of football, a game of two halves. We really dominated in the first half and created chances.

“We really played some good football. We were really prepared for this and they did executed well stuff we did during training.

“The way we managed to attack amd create chances. In second half maybe we were down to nervousness. This season not so many times we were in this position we were in recent games.

“Our mental aptitude is very important going forward as it brings confidence in the team. “So these back to back wins are important to the team as they highlight we can still win matches so we just have to build on that,”he said.

Sheasham head coach Lizwe Sweswe felt that it was a tough match were his charges were unlucky to score for them to take charge of the game.

“I think it was a tough game, they scored and we didn’t. The boys made some mistakes but in our second half we came good and we were unlucky we should have equalised.

“What is important is to keep the team in the league and I am confident it will happen. The guys are playing very well and are confident and we now have to pick maximum points in the remaining games,” he said.

CAPS United are now on 33 points and have put themselves in a better position to drift away from relegation.

Both teams now shift to their midweek fixtures.

CAPS United

Rayners, E Manokore, I Zambezi, H Chapusha, L Mangayira, D Chafa, C Sithole(B Musaka 75), C Rupiya(J Daka 45), J Tulani, R Chinyengetere(J Ngodzo 85), W Manondo(B Sarupinda 68)

Sheasham

E Sibanda, R Useni, C Kwaramba, W Stima, P Shoko, P Madhazi (T Matake 69),D Mangesi, D Masukuta, H Bakacheza, Mhare (K. Musharu 45), L Masveure