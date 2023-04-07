CAPS United, Bosso gun for control of PSL race

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League giants CAPS United and Highlanders have the chance to shoot to the top of the table, at least for 72 hours, depending on how they would have fared in their respective matches this afternoon.

Both the Green Machine and Bosso have seven points to their names, just like leaders Dynamos but they find themselves second and third respectively due to an inferior goal difference.

But they have a chance to overtake the Glamour Boys if they win or draw in their respective games this afternoon as Dynamos will not be in action until Monday when they play Cranborne Bullets.

Makepekepe and Bosso should however be at their best as they face tricky opponents.

CAPS United face Black Rhinos in a Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon while Bosso have a date with Chicken Inn in another derby in Bulawayo.

With both giants enjoying their game, having won twice and drawn once in their opening three games, they will be looking to continue with their fine form this afternoon.

But CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe knows it’s still early days to start talking about topping the log.

“We were on top of the log after Match Day One fixtures and it was a good feeling.

“But we are currently second and I have been in these trenches for long enough to know it’s still too early in the race,” said Chitembwe.

“It is always good to be topping the table or be in that mix.

“We are taking each game as it comes.

“Black Rhinos are always tough opponents and we ought to take our A-Game with us to stand a good chance against them.

“As CAPS United, we are happy with how we have started the season but there is a lot of work that we should also throw into the team.

“While we are improving every day, we have to make sure we correct our flaws defensively and offensively.

“Improvement is not an overnight process. We have to continue working on areas that we feel we haven’t been good enough.

“As a team, we are happy with how we have fared so far in the season.

“We are getting into those areas that we always want to be and the passing game is also improving.

“We hope to continue on that trajectory. We know Black Rhinos are never easy opponents. They have a very good team and we should play well to stand a chance of collecting the maximum points which is always the aim.”

Black Rhinos, on the other hand, know losing to Makepekepe will leave them in a desperate position.

The army side had a promising start to the season after beating fellow military outfit Cranborne Bullets on the opening weekend.

But a 1-0 defeat to Highlanders and a goalless draw at Bulawayo Chiefs last week left them three points off the pace.

And coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa believes his team is good enough to collect the maximum against Makepekepe.

“Obviously the aim is to win the game. We know what CAPS United is capable of doing. They are a big team and they have started the season on a high,” said Mutizwa.

“But we don’t look at how they have played. We haven’t played them this season and everything is completely new.

“We have a young, competitive team which is just gelling. We are ready for CAPS United.

“I have a number of impressive youngsters who have done very well this season.

“So I am not worried by the stature of CAPS United. I am confident my players will come to the party and win this match against Makepekepe.”

Black Rhinos will not be having one of their key players Kudakwashe Nyakudanga, who faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after he suffered a nasty leg injury in their match against Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend.

While Makepekepe and Bosso will be looking to overtake Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum and Herentals are looking to take off their season when they square off against each other at Baobab this afternoon.

Ngezi Platinum have drawn in all the opening three games and Herentals have drawn twice and lost once.

Both of them will be looking to pick their first set of three points in a match expected to be explosive.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said his team is going all out for the three points.

“We have started the season slowly. We need to start picking the maximum points,” said Mutiwekuziva.

“We all know Ngezi Platinum are difficult to play against when they are at Baobab but we are going all out for a win to get our season underway.

“The last time we played Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab, we beat them 2-1 although it was a different competition but that result should motivate us going into this match.”