CAPS bolster defence

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

FRESH from conceding six goals against Manica Diamonds last weekend, Castle Lager Premiership football club CAPS United have moved to galvanise their defence by bringing in former Warriors man Jimmy Dzingai.

The Green Machine were hugely exposed at the back when they lost 2-6 against the Mutare-based log leaders last weekend, the largest margin they have conceded since that 0-7 mauling at the hands of FC Platinum in a ZNA Charities Shield tie in 2014 in a game they finished with eight man.

And coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes Dzingai, who has been club-less since severing ties with Zambian giants Nkana over a year ago, could help in strengthening his defence.

“Yes, the addition of Dzingai (Jimmy) will help us very much. He is a tried and tested defender who can add depth and steel at the back,” said Chitembwe.

“We have a very good team which is capable of competing and the addition of Dzingai is really a big boost for the team.”

Chitembwe will be hoping Dzingai’s paperwork will be in order by the time Makepekepe face Whawha at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The gaffer said his team is ready to bounce back after the disappointing loss in Mutare.

“It was a disappointment losing to Manica Diamonds by such a big margin but sometimes you don’t have to let it affect your ambitions.

“I’m one kind of a person who don’t let a defeat crush me for more than 24 hours.

“Just as it is with a win, I don’t get excited with a win for more than 24 hours. It has always been the nature of me during my entire career both as a player and coach because I know there’s still a lot of things ahead of me and I need to impart that to the team.

“And going to the performance (against Manica Diamonds), I think it was a very poor defensive performance from the team, especially in the opening stages of the match where I thought we were not as tight as we were supposed to be.

“We did manage to give them a lot of space and they were able to play the ball behind and they were fast.

“But, it’s still early in the season and I believe we have a very good team. I believe in each and single one of these players.

“And going forward, like I said, the league is still in its infancy. We still have a long way to go.

“We have the capacity to obviously win games, including the one against Whawha. And the potential is there, at the same time, I’m looking forward to a change of fortunes.”

Chitembwe hinted he could make some changes in the match against Whawha although they won’t be wholesale.

“There is never a perfect team or perfect player. Some of these mistakes that we did in Mutare we have done them before, it’s expected.

“What is more important is obviously to try and work on them and not to think more about these disappointments but what these disappointments bring about.

“Sometimes it brings about the new vigour to want to do very well, new motivation, a very good change in attitude.

“I hope there will be a significant change in attitude, for me that’s what matters the most and not changes in terms of playing personnel.”

With the coming in of Dzingai, CAPS United now have three experienced centre backs, including Dennis Dauda and Marshal Machazane, who signed last week.