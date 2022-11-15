Canada envoy, Advocate Mudenda discuss elections

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Canada’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Embassador Christina Buchan has met Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda where they discussed issues around elections and democracy in the two countries.

Ambassador Buchan said they compared notes on how democracy work in both countries as they were parliamentary democracies.

“We had a constructive conversation with the Speaker of Parliament about the importance of democracy as both Zimbabwe and Canada are parliamentary democracies and comparing notes on how elections work in both our systems,” she said.

Ambassador Buchan said they also discussed the process of passing Bills in Parliament and the Bills that were currently before Parliament.