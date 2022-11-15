Breaking News
Health sector brain drain slows down

Health sector brain drain slows down

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Canada envoy, Advocate Mudenda discuss elections

15 Nov, 2022 - 13:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Canada envoy, Advocate Mudenda discuss elections

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Canada’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Embassador Christina Buchan has met Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda where they discussed issues around elections and democracy in the two countries.

Ambassador Buchan said they compared notes on how democracy work in both countries as they were parliamentary democracies.

“We had a constructive conversation with the Speaker of Parliament about the importance of democracy as both Zimbabwe and Canada are parliamentary democracies and comparing notes on how elections work in both our systems,” she said.

Ambassador Buchan said they also discussed the process of passing Bills in Parliament and the Bills that were currently before Parliament.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting