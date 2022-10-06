CAMPFIRE to review policy on human-wildlife conflict

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

The Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (Campfire) policy set up in the 1980s to help communities living with wildlife benefit economically is being revie0wed together with a human-wildlife compensation policy that is being developed.

The two programmes being redesigned to maximise benefits to neighbouring communities and reduce losses.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industries Deputy Minister Barbra Rwodzi said the review of the Campfire policy, the Parks and Wildlife Act and the Environment Management Act will also ensure that communities get their fair compensation for losses.

Ms Rwodzi commended Mbire for having one of the best Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources programme, abbreviated to Campfire, in the country. In line with the devolution agenda each district must use its natural resources to propel development, she said.

Mbire is one of the 53 districts in the country where an appropriate authority has Campfire status.

Three community conservancies in Mbire North and South and Karinyanga, were being established under the GEF 6 project. These were contributing significantly to hunting industry and community livelihoods support, she said.

“Campfire is one of the major livelihoods in the district and I applaud the rural district council for running the best Campfire program,” she said.

“The upgrading of Kanyemba into a town will link great business opportunities with Zambia and Mozambique. The establishment of ZIMOZA TransFrontier Conservation Area is in its conceptualisation stage and will ensure collaboration in wildlife management.”

However, the Deputy Minister said the increasing population of wildlife, especially elephants, is causing human-wildlife conflict. Major causes of conflict were identified as human settlement in wildlife corridors, streambank cultivation, deforestation and poaching.

“Recently truckloads of timber were intercepted at the Mozambican border. This also increases human-wildlife conflicts and exposes communities to effects of climate change,” she said.

“We need to copy the Kenya models in wildlife conservation. Kenya is doing well in managing wild and domestic animals together with the people.”

Mbire has eight active Campfire wards but all the 17 wards benefit from Campfire proceeds through construction of clinics, schools and other projects.

Mbire RDC chief executive officer Mr Claudius Majaya said income from Campfire is shared with the community.

The community Campfire committee receives 25 percent directly from the Safari operator.

“We are employing a number of strategies to reduce human-wildlife conflict. We are working with a number of developmental partners including Help Germany who are encouraging communities to plant chillies to drive away elephants,” he said.

“We are increasing the number of boreholes and nutrition gardens to take our people away from river banks. We have 105 trained game scouts who are working in the communities.

“We are assisting victims of animal attacks with hospital bills, funeral expenses and assistance with uniforms and schools for orphaned children.”

Mr Majaya said recently a farmer lost 35 goats at once from lion attack and the council and the safari operator assisted.

He said the challenge is in defining compensation for those who lose their crops to wild animals.

Regional ZimParks officer Mr Felix Chimeramombe said they are supporting the Campfire program in Mbire by issuing fishing permits for small groups for US$15 per year along the Zambezi River.

“The Dande safari area which is a protected hunting area for National Parks was given to the council on a lease to support the Campfire. We are encouraging them to have local youth as professional hunters,” he said.

“We are doing awareness campaigns to increase knowledge in communities on how to conserve and co-exist with wildlife.”

The district forestry officer Mr Lunga Francis said forestry is directly linked to wildlife management and indigenous tree species are usual inhabitants of wild animals.

He said the forestry commission is encouraging the planting of trees across the district and a nursery of over a million trees has been established.

“We have assisted VaDoma people in Kanyemba to establish an exotic fruit orchard and the orchard is doing well,” he said.