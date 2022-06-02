Campaign to end suicide cases at CUT

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CHINHOYI University of Technology (CUT) peer club in partnership with UNESCO yesterday conducted an awareness campaign to end suicidal tendencies that have become rampant at the institution.

The campaign was sponsored by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) which is bankrolling the 3Plus initiative at tertiary institutions across the country.

UNESCO’s cluster coordinator for CUT and Mupfure College, Mr Norman Makunika said the organisation is partnering with tertiary institutions to end cases of suicide.

CUT’s Counselling and Lifeskills Officer, Mrs Noleen Makumbi said relationships, study workload, and drugs were among key drivers of suicide cases at the institution.

Tariro Majere an engineering student and peer educator at CUT urged students to share their problems to avert ending their lives.

CUT has recorded on- and off-campus deaths of students due to suicide.