Breaking News
West-Nicholson bus disaster: President mourns ...

West-Nicholson bus disaster: President mourns ...

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday afternoon expressed devastation following the death of 30 people who died in ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Cameroon journo accused of justifying terrorism

16 Nov, 2018 - 19:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Cameroon journo accused of justifying terrorism

The Herald

YAOUNDE. – A Cameroonian journalist has been charged with justifying terrorism, his lawyer told AFP on Friday, one of at least six reporters detained since a disputed presidential election on October 7.

Michel Biem Tong, who works for the Internet site Hurinews.com was arrested on October 23 by army security forces, lawyer Essomba Tchoungui said.

He was charged on Thursday with “justifying terrorism, false declarations and insulting the head of state,” he added.

A support group noted that Tong was arrested following “a series of articles that denounced abuses by the Cameroon army in anglophone zones” of the country where separatists have clashed repeatedly with government forces.

He is to be brought before a military tribunal in Yaounde on December 5, the group added.

Since Cameroon President Paul Biya, 85, won reelection with 71 percent of the vote according to poll officials, at least six journalists have been detained in the country.

In 2017, radicals gained the upper hand in the separatist anglophone movement and declared an independent state, the Republic of Ambazonia, which is not recognised internationally.

Since then, more than 200 members of the security forces and more than 500 civilians have died in clashes, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG). – AFP

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting