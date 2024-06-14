Calls to add value to ivory stockpile

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Parliamentarians have urged Government to consider adding value to the country’s ivory stockpile and skins for the nation to realise value from its wildlife resources.

Legislators said this could be a parallel process to negotiations by Zimbabwe and other countries for the resumption of the sale of ivory that was banned internationally in 1989 through the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Speaking in Kadoma this morning during a workshop for Parliamentarians organised by Accountability Lab, Kwekwe proportional representative, Ms Perseverance Zhou said there is need for Education 5.0 to be put to the test.

“Since we can’t leave CITES, why not then value add the ivory and skins we have in abundance? History has it that kings and royal families wore elephants skins,” she said.

“The Government has introduced Education 5.0 which has a hands-on approach, why can’t we have our colleges and universities value add our ivory so that we benefit from wildlife resources,” she said.

Another legislator, Mrs Concilia Chinanzvavana said wildlife resources are key to economic transformation.

In his remarks, Accountability Lab deputy chief of party, Mr Beloved Chiweshe said there is need for accountability in the fight against corruption and illegal poaching for communities to benefit from wildlife resources.

Zimparks acting director for legal and corporate services, Mr Lisberty Chadenga said contributions on the Parks and Wildlife Management Bill were taken from communities, concerned constituencies and organisations.

Members of Parliament and officials from various organisations that play a part in wildlife management and conservation are attending the two-day workshop, which is expected to end tomorrow.