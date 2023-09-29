Calls for fresh election a pipedream — President…Now time to move on, look ahead

President Mnangagwa makes his opening remarks to the Zanu PF Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday flanked by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS should not be distracted by individuals who are stuck in the past as elections are now behind us with calls for a rerun of the polls by opposition CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa a pipedream, President Mnangagwa has said.

This comes as there have been growing calls for Mr Chamisa to graciously accept defeat and stop misleading his supporters about a possible fresh plebiscite as that is not legally and constitutionally possible.

Addressing the 372nd Session of the Politburo at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who is also the party’s First Secretary, said Zimbabweans should move forward and stop listening to daydreamers.

“Now that the elections are behind us, we should not be distracted by the leader of the main opposition who remains struck in the past while both Zimbabwe and the region are moving into the future. His call for an election re-rerun is a pipe dream, the earlier he realises that, the better for himself and his opposition party,” said President Mnangagwa.

Already a new Cabinet, that is expected to steer the country into prosperity, has been appointed with focus on the implementation and development of national policies, programmes and projects that improve people’s lives.

In the same vein, the President called on the Politburo and the leadership of the party, across all levels, to continue deploying their individual and collective efforts for the successful implementation of people-centred programmes and projects.

“Now that Government is in place, it is my expectation that the party will concertedly work hard to complement Government efforts in the implementation and development of national policies, programmes and projects.

“In rolling out the party and Government programmes under this Second Term of the Second Republic, we remain guided by the philosophy, Nyika

inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” said President Mnangagwa.

In addition, he said, efforts to consolidate national and household food security, unity, peace, love and harmony should continue to take root across the country’s 10 provinces.

President Mnangagwa commended the local business community for embracing and showing their eagerness to work with the Government in advancing the national vision.

“Earlier this week, I met the leadership of the business community who expressed commitment to work with the Second Republic in advancing our national vision. Our party remains determined to ensure an enabling environment in which the private sector and our micro, small and medium scale enterprises drive sustainable socio-economic development,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also commended the increase in shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods, a development which is set to continue bolstering Zimbabwe’s comparative, competitive and adaptability advantages to move the economy up the value chains.

“Further, we take pride that locally manufactured goods and products are occupying the majority of shelf space in shops across the country. Brick by brick, stone upon stone, sector by sector and product by product, we are modernising and industrialising our mother country Zimbabwe,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country continues to witness increases in investments, exports, production and capacity utilisation, which have all contributed invaluably towards the country’s economic growth trajectory.

“Under Zanu PF, Zimbabwe is open for business. To this end, we continue to welcome investors, including our citizens in the diaspora, to take up the various opportunities, which Zimbabwe has to offer,” President Mnangagwa said.

He emphasised the need to scale up preparations for the forthcoming 20th National People’s Conference and the 2023/2024 Summer Cropping and Agriculture Season.

The President said the engagement and re-engagement drive is equally bearing fruit, with a number of strategic investments and partnerships having been discussed on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly which the President recently attended in New York.

“During the General Assembly, we received support and solidarity in our call for the immediate and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions. In this regard, we are grateful to progressive nations and institutions of the world, including our comrades from the Southern African region, who called for the removal of the illegal sanctions,” said President Mnangagwa.

In keeping with requirements of the party constitution, Zanu PF will be holding its Central Committee meeting tomorrow.