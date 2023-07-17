Calls for collective effort in fight against drug abuse

Victor Maphosa

Drugs and dangerous crimes threaten the very future survival of the country, moral values and indeed the making of future leaders, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengi said on Friday.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Permanent Secretary in her office, Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa, during the provincial culture month commemorations held at Chief Nechombo’s culture centre in Makaha, Mudzi, Dr Munzverengi called on parents and guardians to play an active role in educating youths on the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

The provincial culture month commemorations attracted senior Government officials, as well as people from diversified cultural groups across Mashonaland East.

This auspicious event was characterised by cultural activities that entertained thousands of people who were in attendance.

“While Government has put in place various awareness campaigns to discourage the youth from substance abuse, I plead with our families for support systems that have helped our nation from one generation to another, to our present day,” Dr Munzverengi said.

“As we celebrate culture month, I call upon all Zimbabweans to revisit and live within our esteemed cultural values of integrity, love, dignity and respect. Let us not leave anyone or our youths behind, suffering from drug and substance abuse.”

Dr Munzverengi commended traditional leaders in Mashonaland East for their sterling work in preserving cultural and traditional norms and imparting them to future generations.

“I want to express my gratitude to the chiefs of Mashonaland East in your continued leadership in upholding cultural practices within the population,” she said. “This is regardless of the fact that we live in an ever changing world which demands that we regularly self-introspect and examine our Zimbabwean roots and reason for existence, we remain loyal to our cultural practices that have shaped us to be who we are.

“Despite the pressure placed on us as a people and society, our chiefs have remained resolute to preserve our culture that is on the constant attacks from other intercultural interactions we have with other global societies, expressing our very own national identity that should be distinctive from other regional and international dominions.”

Addressing the gathering, Mashonaland East chairman of the provincial Chiefs Council Senator Chief Nechombo (Mr Langton Chikukwa) said as traditional leaders, they will continue working hand-in-hand with Government in the preservation of cultural practices.

“Thank you all traditional leaders here present, to commemorate this day,” he said. “As chiefs, we are happy to be working with Government of Zimbabwe and we value this relationship that we have as we work to ensure our traditional and cultural practices remain relevant and prioritised.

“We should continue to have an identity as a nation. We are here to ensure that identity is there forever. Preserving our culture and our identity also is key in the development of our great nation.”