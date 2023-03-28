Call to improve circular business practices in Zimbabwe’s construction sector

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) has embraced circular business approaches to drive greater sustainability and new business opportunities in the country’s construction sector.

This follows a meeting that was held recently in Harare by the ZBCA in partnership with the European Union’s Africa Reform for Investment and Sustainable Economies(RISE) on the circular economy initiative which will help the construction sector to explore more resilient and greener business practices.

The building industry is responsible for considerable environmental impacts due to its heavy use of resources and energy and the production of huge amounts of waste.

This is taking its toll on the environment and public health.

To prevent this, the ZBCA has embraced efforts to shift from a linear to a circular economy to help bring huge ecological improvements.

Over 50 members of the Association and the ZBCA board, participated in the meeting, keen to understand more about this initiative, what it entails, and set the path for the upcoming circular economy workshops.

ZBCA Chief Executive Officer – ex-officio Mr Crispen Tsvarai said the initiative is of great importance.

“The Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association is excited to be hosting this event in partnership with the EU funded project Africa RISE. The ZBCA remains committed to help Zimbabwe attain its transition to the circular economy more successfully,” he said.

The objective of this project is to increase knowledge in the construction sector on ‘circular economy’ opportunities and models that could be implemented by the private sector.

A local stakeholder engagement expert Mr Peter Makwanya said there is a need to take bold measures to build a circular economy and reduce carbon emissions.

“Zimbabwe needs to take practical steps to build a circular economy in line with the African Union Agenda 2063, the Sustainable Development Goals and the commitments to reduce carbon emissions expressed in the Paris climate change agreement,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s business sector is keen to chart a path towards an inclusive and circular economy to promote waste reduction and as a co-benefit to decrease the country’s carbon footprint.

A transition to a green economy is an opportunity to promote social inclusion, poverty eradication and sustained economic and employment growth, while simultaneously maintaining a healthy environment.

In Zimbabwe, there has been an emergence of economic activities centred around repairing, refurbishing and recycling end-of-life products as well as expanding access to renewable energy, helping to put the country firmly on the road to an expanded circular system.

The country, just like many others in Africa, is showing high interest in creating national circular economy road maps.