Call to expedite Biri Irrigation Development Project

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

FARMERS in the Chitomborwizi African Purchase Lands straddling Makonde and Zvimba districts in Mashonaland West province have called for the speedy implementation of the Biri Irrigation Development Plan.

At least 350 plot holders are set to benefit from the plan aimed at drawing water from Biri Dam, which has a capacity of 334 000 mega-litres of water, which can irrigate at least 11 000 hectares.

Speaking during a recent stakeholders meeting, farmers in the Chitomborwizi African Purchase Lands, which was initiated in the 1960s said delays in implementing the irrigation scheme had affected productivity.

“We feel that the project needs to be implemented as soon as possible so that production at our farms can increase,” said Mr Mbulayi Silindile.

“The project has been on hold for a long time and as farmers we feel that there is need to move with speed so that the more than 300 farms become productive and not only rely on rain-fed agriculture.”

He said the farmers should initiate community funding mechanisms to speed up the process to complement Government efforts.

Zinwa provincial irrigation officer Engineer Siyakia Mandirega said numerous funding schemes included Government funding through banks, private and joint ventures that assist in setting up irrigation equipment on the farms.

“While funds are being availed by the Government whenever they can for a lot of other competing projects, farmers can also pursue private funding options like going to banks for Government-provided funds and joint ventures,” said Eng Mandirega.

He said the project would see water being pumped to high ground before being distributed to 14 other points.

Those close to the dam have been advised to seek funding to draw water to their plots while waiting for the implementation of the comprehensive plan.

Provincial Agritex manager Mrs Evelyn Ndoro said the Biri Irrigation Development project was on top of the province’s priority list.

“The Biri Irrigation development plan remains our top priority as a province and we know that there are other projects which need Government’s government funding,” said Mrs Ndoro.

The Agritex manager said the project was being implemented at a slow pace owing to funding constraints.

She urged farmers in Chitomborwizi to consider raising some funds to complement what Government is providing.