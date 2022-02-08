Call The Wind wins Fillies Classic

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

CALL The Wind, by Twice Over (GB), was a most convincing winner of the 1600 metres Fillies Classic at Borrowdale Park in Harare on Sunday.

The filly, trained by Vanessa Birketoft of V Racing, has now won all of her four starts.

The Fillies Classic is the first leg of Zimbabwe’s Triple Tiara, and Lady Sanza finished 3.50 lengths behind the winner, followed by Days Gone By and Keen Spirit.

Coming into the race Lady Sanzas had won on her debut and was never tested since.

Last year the Fillies Classic was won by Dindingwe who did not compete this year.

The going was heavy on Sunday and Call The Wind will be hard to beat, going forward.

The winning three-year-old is owned by Gengis Goksel and Calvin Habib was in the irons. This was the cherry on top for Calvin having already won on Oden, Fareeq and True Beauty earlier in the afternoon.

Call The Wind was bred by Ascot Stud (Pty) Ltd.