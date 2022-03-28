Call for tobacco sustainable farming to mitigate climate change

28 Mar, 2022 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Call for tobacco sustainable farming to mitigate climate change RCZ board chairman Professor Zororo Muranda

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

TOBACCO farmers should embrace sustainable farming and curing as a way of addressing climate change challenges emanating from deforestation.

The call was made this morning during the Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) and Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) preliminary workshop for the “In pursuit of energy efficiency: development and evaluation of a low cost, energy-efficient barn for tobacco curing” project in Chinhoyi.

ZERA chief executive Mr Eddington Mazambani

RCZ board chairperson Professor Zororo Muranda and ZERA chief executive Mr Eddington Mazambani lamented the effects of high levels of deforestation causing unpredictable weather patterns among other challenges.

The low-cost barn was researched for three years by Engineer Wilson Munanga.

It is expected to reduce the firewood used for curing tobacco in ordinary barns by one-third.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting