Call for entrepreneurs to address social problems

Herald Correspondent

Entrepreneurs have been called upon to take on the challenge of providing solutions to the problems facing the communities in which they run their businesses and look beyond profits to making a positive and transformational impact in their communities.

This was said by Roy Chimanikire, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, while addressing 150 entrepreneurs attending a Call to Worship business seminar in Harare’s Mabvuku high density suburb at the weekend.

“For many entrepreneurs, making a profit is the most important goal for their businesses. However, business owners must understand that their enterprises exist for a far greater purpose than simply making money. Their enterprises have a responsibility to make a positive social impact in the communities they operate in,” Chimanikire said.

He said running a business was not just about growth and creating wealth for oneself, but also about “making an impact in the community and serving the Kingdom of God”.

He noted that Econet, through Higherlife Foundation – its social investment partner – has for many years been contributing and giving back to the communities it serves by supporting orphaned and vulnerable children to secure a better future by giving them access to quality education.

“Through Higherlife Foundation we have enabled about half a million children and young people to have access to education, thus empowering them, and creating employment opportunities for young people,” he said.

Chimanikire added that with some of the social challenges facing the country’s towns and suburbs – including water shortages, a housing crisis, drug abuse and the lack of rehabilitation centres for drug users, environmental pollution and many others – there was a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs to creatively play their part in addressing some of these challenges.

The business seminar, which ran concurrently with the Call to Worship Crusade in the high-density suburb, sought to capacitate and empower businesspeople and entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills to grow and improve their businesses and to make an impact in their communities.

Pastor Windrose Chifarimba, one of the organisers of the event, said there was a need to empower the business community in places like Mabvuku and to celebrate its contribution to employment creation and to the economy.

Entrepreneur Kenias Kamuriwo, who attended the business seminar, lauded Econet for creating business opportunities for its distribution channel members.

“I got an idea to sell airtime in 2012 and since then, I have never looked back. Econet gave me the opportunity and now I have grown and diversified my businesses into insurance and retail clothing, among others,” he said.

“This seminar has shown me a number of ways I can improve my business. I will implement this knowledge to scale up my business.”

Rutendo Changara, an executive with Priority Borehole and Solar, said she was delighted to participate in the business seminar which helped her to network with other like-minded businesspeople.

Clarissa Kapfunde, who operates a small business in Mabvuku, said she was happy to learn at the business seminar many aspects of how to run a successful business.

“This event has taught me how to correctly evaluate success in my business, and how to plan for the future,” she said