Caledonia Mining Corp continues with quarterly dividend payments

Oliver Kazunga

Senior Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation continues with its quarterly dividend policy to maximise shareholder value declaring another US$0,14 dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

In a public notice, the global giant investor which also owns Blanket Mine among other gold assets in Zimbabwe said it is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0,14 on each of the company’s shares.

Commenting on the announcement, the firm’s chief executive officer Mr Mark Learmonth said: “Over the last 10 years Caledonia has built a strong reputation for delivering on its word and rewarding shareholders through growth and dividends.

“The last 18 months have seen much change in the shape of the business: we have acquired three new gold projects in Zimbabwe and we commissioned the 12MW solar plant which provides about a quarter of Blanket’s average daily electricity requirements.

“I am very excited with the opportunity that we have to evolve the business; as we pursue our strategy to become a multi-asset, Zimbabwe-focused gold producer.”

Meanwhile, Caledonia has announced the intent to undertake an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the proposed exploration activities at the firm’s Motapa mining lease in Bubi district, Matabeleland North province.

The mining group, which is also listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange holds title to the Motapa gold exploration project that is adjacent to the Bilboes Gold Limited project that the company acquired in 2022 under a US$53,5 million deal.

Caledonia said it plans to conduct exploration activities for gold in the Motapa mining lease which covers 2 224 hectares.

In 2021, the mining concern acquired the Maligreen Goldfields in Gweru, Midlands province for about US$4 million.