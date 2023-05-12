CAG bus operator sheds light on passenger dropped off along the Victoria Falls Road

Crime Reporter

CAG Travellers Coaches management has revealed that the passenger who was forced to drop off from one of their buses between Hwange and Victoria Falls had threatened to attack and stab their crew following an altercation for not paying his fare.

The sentiment comes after a video that has gone viral on social media showing a man who had boarded the bus in Hwange to Victoria Falls during the night being forced to disembark the bus by the crew following the altercation.

The bus was on its way to Victoria Falls with several passengers on board. Following the altercation, the man was later forced to drop off at a Truck Inn along the way.

In a statement, the management said when the man was confronted over the matter, he became violent before threatening to deal with the bus crew.

“What we have gathered is that when the man boarded the bus, he did not pay his fare and it was only noticed during ticket inspections by the crew. They then asked him for the fare but he became violent and even attempted to stab the bus crew with unidentified sharp objects that he was in possession of.

“Fearing for their safety and of other passengers, the bus was later stopped and they decided to let him disembark from the bus and another altercation ensued. He was then forced off the bus at a Truck Inn along the way not in a bushy area as earlier reported,” reads the statement.

The management said their main priority was customer care and in this situation, they didn’t want anyone who violates the right of other passengers.

“We prioritise and value customer care and the safety of our passengers. We cannot have other citizens who violate the rights of others. At one time, one of our buses was once robbed and that is why we mostly consider the safety and security of our passengers. We were not sure about the motive behind this man’s refusing to pay his fare.”

In December 2021, five armed robbers attacked a CAG Travellers Coaches bus at the 325km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway. The robbers undressed all passengers before escaping with the clothes and more than US$20 000.

The suspected robbers were wielding an unknown firearm, which they used to scare passengers and the bus crew.

The robbers stole US$19 050, R2 000, $690 and K1 137, and other valuables.