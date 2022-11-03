CAF Women’s Champions League gets underway

Sports Reporter

THE COSAFA Region clubs participating at the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League currently underway in Morocco are on course to advance to the semi-finals after winning their opening matches.

Zambian club Green Buffaloes and Champions League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are the two clubs representing the southern region at the tournament.

Green Buffaloes are playing in the Champions League finals for the first time after they won the southern region zonal qualifier.

And South African champions qualified on the basis of being the first team to win the inaugural tournament last year and will be the team to beat at this year’s edition.

The semi-finals will be played on November 9 and the final is on November 11.

The Zambian champions hammered Liberian club Determine Girls 4-0 in their opening match. However, they lost to Moroccan club AS Far 2-1 in the second game. They need to win against Tanzanian champions Simba Queens in their last group match to progress to the semi-finals.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens 2-1 in their opening match in Group A. They still have clashes against Egyptian champions Wadi Degla and T Mazembe Queens in their group.

The women’s Champions League was introduced by CAF last year and Zimbabwean champions Black Rhinos Queens took part in the COSAFA Zonal qualifier and reached the final where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.

The South African champions went on to win the inaugural tournament in Egypt.

This year Zimbabwean clubs did not compete in the zonal qualifier due to FIFA’s suspension.

COSAFA is the only region that has two teams at the tournament after CAF announced that the defending champions will compete at the tournament.